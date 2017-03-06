FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Mevis Medical Solutions raising FY 2017 forecast
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 6, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Mevis Medical Solutions raising FY 2017 forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Mevis Medical Solutions AG:

* Mevis Medical Solutions AG: raising forecast for the current fiscal year

* For FY 2017 increase in EBIT is expected to 5.0 million euros to 5.5 million euros ($5.29 million - $5.82 million) (previous forecast for fiscal year 2017: stable EBIT of 4.5 million euros to 5.0 million euros)

* For 2017 a significant increase in revenues to 17.0 million euros to 17.5 million euros is now expected (previous forecast for fiscal year 2017: slight increase to 16.5 million euros to 17.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.