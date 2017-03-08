FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mex Polska sees now FY 2016 net profit of 3.7 mln zlotys
March 8, 2017 / 4:09 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Mex Polska sees now FY 2016 net profit of 3.7 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Mex Polska SA:

* Sees now FY 2016 net profit of 3.7 million zlotys ($906,796) versus previously forecasted 4.2 million zlotys

* The change in the forecast is caused by the change in regulations, creation of tax reserve and increase in costs related to the accelerated development of the chain Pijalnia Wodki Piwa and construction of another restaurant PanKejk

* Maintains its FY 2017-2019 financial forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0803 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

