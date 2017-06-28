Vivendi would need to pay a 30 pct premium to take over Ubisoft, analysts say
* Key battle ground will be Ubisoft's general meeting in September
June 28 Mexan Ltd:
* FY loss attributable HK$516,000 versus profit of HK$35.8 mln
* Board does not recommend payment of final dividend for year 31 March 2017
* FY revenue HK$84.9 million versus HK$134.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Key battle ground will be Ubisoft's general meeting in September
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted (Adds details on Maersk disruption, FedEx on TNT)