May 31 (Reuters) - MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG:

* ‍AWARDED CONTRACTS TOTALLING AROUND CHF 80 MILLION FOR MB PERC UPGRADE CELL TECHNOLOGY FROM TWO PV CUSTOMERS IN ASIA​

* ‍HAS RECEIVED ORDERS FROM TWO ASIAN PV MANUFACTURERS FOR DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION OF MAIA 2.1 TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM WITH MB PERC CELL TECHNOLOGY​