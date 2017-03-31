FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-MFC Bancorp Ltd reports reports results for 2016 and announces proposed plan of arrangement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-MFC Bancorp Ltd reports reports results for 2016 and announces proposed plan of arrangement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Mfc Bancorp Ltd:

* MFC Bancorp Ltd reports results for 2016 and announces proposed plan of arrangement

* MFC Bancorp Ltd - reduced co's head count and overhead, with number of employees worldwide down from 650 to under 450 at end of 2016

* MFC Bancorp Ltd - in 2016, we reduced inventories by $213.4 million, from $245.3 million as at December 31, 2015 to $32.0 million as at December 31, 2016

* MFC Bancorp - during 2016, reduced, eliminated certain customer-specific credit facilities for customers with whom we no longer commercially transact

* MFC Bancorp-plans to complete a plan of arrangement that is designed to "improve its corporate structure, reduce expenses and increase its global exposure"

* MFC Bancorp Ltd - continue to evaluate benefits of certain facilities that may not have strategic long-term relevance to business

* MFC Bancorp Ltd - "going forward we will expand our merchant banking activities"

* MFC Bancorp Ltd - plan is expected to be completed in 2017

* As part of plan , mfc common shares will be consolidated on a 100 for 1 basis

* MFC Bancorp-don't anticipate evaluation of benefits of facilities that may not have strategic long-term relevance to have material impact on overall liquidity

* As part of plan, MFC'S common shares will be exchanged on a one-for-one basis for common shares of a new parent company

* As part of plan, MFC will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of new parent co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.