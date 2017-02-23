Feb 24 Mg Unit Trust

* Expect FY17 year-end debt to be broadly in-line with FY16 year-end

* HY revenue of $1.2 billion, down 14.8 pct compared to 1st half 2016

* HY net loss after tax attributable to shareholders/unitholders of $31.9 million

* MG maintains forecast FY17 farmgate milk price (fmp)2 of $4.953 per kilogram milk solids (kgms)

* Fully franked interim dividend/distribution of 1.7 cents per share/unit

* Cost efficiency programs on track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: