June 1 (Reuters) - MGC Diagnostics Corp:

* MGC Diagnostics Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $9.8 million

* Says sales backlog was $1.97 million at end of quarter, compared to $1.86 million at end of fiscal 2016 q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: