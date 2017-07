July 27 (Reuters) - MGI COUTIER SA:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED SALES EUR 534.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 496.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ANNUAL SALES TARGET OF AT LEAST €1 BILLION AND INCOME FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES CLOSE IN VALUE TERMS TO LEVELS ACHIEVED IN 2016

* AT 30 JUNE 2017, GROUP NET DEBT STOOD AT €6.3 MILLION, COMPARED WITH €3.4 MILLION AT 31 MARCH 2017