4 months ago
BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties unit enters into second amendment to credit agreement
May 1, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties unit enters into second amendment to credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - MGM Growth Properties Llc:

* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing

* MGM Growth Properties - amendment reduced interest rate applicable to co's unit's $1.832 billion term B facility to 1.25% per annum for base rate loans

* MGM Growth Properties-amendment also reduced interest rate applicable to co's unit's $1.832 billion term B facility to 2.25% per annum for eurodollar rate loans Source text: (bit.ly/2qxvEXv) Further company coverage:

