June 23 MGM Resorts International

* MGM Resorts International announces redemption of 11.375% senior notes

* MGM Resorts International - Will redeem for cash all of its outstanding $475 million of 11.375% senior notes due 2018

* MGM Resorts International - To redeem senior notes due 2018 at redemption price equal to 100.00% of principal amount thereof plus a make-whole premium