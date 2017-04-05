April 5 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Deal for $1.032 billion
* MGM to acquire full ownership of EPIX
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Agreement for MGM to
acquire 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by
Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Viacom and Lionsgate
currently own 49.76% and 31.15% equity interests in EPIX,
respectively
* Lions Gate - Paramount Pictures and Lionsgate will have
multi-year agreements to continue bringing "first-run theatrical
output" to EPIX
