June 27 MGP Ingredients Inc:
* MGP reaches agreement to sell stake in ICP joint venture
* MGP Ingredients Inc - total proceeds of $76 million
* Says purchase price is subject to customary pre- and
post-closing adjustments
* MGP Ingredients inc - expects that its board of directors
will declare a special dividend of approximately $0.85 per share
of common stock outstanding
* MGP Ingredients Inc - no change at this time to company's
previously-issued guidance regarding revenue or operating income
expectations
* MGP Ingredients - total will be paid in a combination of
$30 million in cash and through issuance of secured promissory
notes
* Says transaction will reduce MGP's net income by
eliminating equity method investment earnings after date of
closing
* MGP Ingredients - dividend will primarily be funded from
initial cash proceeds from sale and cash from dividend
distribution from ICP of $6.6 million approved on June 26, 2017
* MGP Ingredients - transactions contemplated by merger
agreement would result in a gain on sale of equity method
investment, net of tax, of about $8.0 million
