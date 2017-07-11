Audi seeks to eclipse emissions scandal with new technology-packed A8 car
* A8 will struggle to narrow gap with BMW, Mercedes rivals -IHS
July 11 Mhc Plantations Bhd:
* June fresh fruit bunches production 14,595 mt; June crude palm oil production 8,590 mt and kernel production 2,292 mt Source text (bit.ly/2v6X8Fm) Further company coverage:
* A8 will struggle to narrow gap with BMW, Mercedes rivals -IHS
LONDON, July 11 Taxi app Uber said it will be improving an offer to drivers and would welcome greater legal clarity about different types of employment in Britain, in response to a government review into the gig economy published on Tuesday.