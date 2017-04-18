FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MHP launches tender offer for up to $350 mln notes due 2020
April 18, 2017 / 1:16 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-MHP launches tender offer for up to $350 mln notes due 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - MHP SA

* Launched invitation to holders of its $750,000,000 8.25 pct notes due April 2, 2020 to tender for purchase for cash up to $350,000,000 outstanding notes

* Purpose of tender offer is to manage and lengthen debt maturity profile by refinancing portion of notes with notes to be issued by company (new notes)

* Early tender deadline is April 27, tender offer will finally expire on May 15

* Early tender offer consideration is $1,027.50 per $1,000 note and tender offer consideration is $997.50 per $1,000 note Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

