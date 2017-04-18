BRIEF-MHP Q1 chicken meat production down 1% YR/YR

April 18 (Reuters) - MHP SA:

* Overall production volumes of chicken meat in Q1 2017 decreased by 1 percent and constituted 141,874 tonnes as a result of increased production of small broiler carcasses for exports

* Sales of chicken meat to third parties in Q1 2017 increased by 15 percent and constituted 123,931 tonnes

* In Q1 2017 MHP's exports of chicken meat constituted 49,151 tonnes, which is 60 percent higher than in same period last year

* In Q1 2017, MHP's sales of sunflower oil remained relatively stable and constituted 82,133 tonnes compared to 82,745 tonnes in Q1 2016