FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-MHP Q1 chicken meat production down 1% YR/YR
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 18, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-MHP Q1 chicken meat production down 1% YR/YR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - MHP SA:

* Overall production volumes of chicken meat in Q1 2017 decreased by 1 percent and constituted 141,874 tonnes as a result of increased production of small broiler carcasses for exports

* Sales of chicken meat to third parties in Q1 2017 increased by 15 percent and constituted 123,931 tonnes

* In Q1 2017 MHP's exports of chicken meat constituted 49,151 tonnes, which is 60 percent higher than in same period last year

* In Q1 2017, MHP's sales of sunflower oil remained relatively stable and constituted 82,133 tonnes compared to 82,745 tonnes in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.