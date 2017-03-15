BRIEF-MHP Q4 net loss narrows to $28 million

March 15 (Reuters) - MHP SA:

* Q4 revenue of US$ 313 million, increased by 24 percent year-on-year

* Q4 net loss for period is US$ 28 million, compared to loss of US$ 83 million for Q4 2015

* Q4 EBITDA $72 million versus $68 million year ago

* Q4 foreign exchange loss $55 million versus loss of $122 million year ago

* In 2017 plans to start construction of phase 2 (line1) of Vinnytsia project with ultimate aim of elevating production to around 730,000 tonnes per year by 2020