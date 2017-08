May 16 (Reuters) - MHP SA

* SAYS HOLDERS OF $245.2 MILLION NOTES DUE 2020 VALIDLY TENDERED THEIR NOTES

* SAYS THE TENDER OFFER HAS NOW EXPIRED AND NO FURTHER NOTES CAN BE TENDERED FOR PURCHASE

* THE NOTES ACQUIRED IN THE TENDER OFFER WILL BE CANCELLED

* MHP LAUNCHED A TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $350 MILLION OF ITS $750 MILLION NOTES DUE 2020 ON APRIL 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)