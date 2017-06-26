BRIEF-Camel Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 30
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 29
June 26Mianyang Fulin Precision Machining Co Ltd :
* Says it elects Cao Yong as chairman
* Says it appoints Yang Yu as general manager
* Says it appoints Peng Jian as CFO
* Says concern of uncollectible or delayed receivables of 1.25 billion yen from Takata Corporation