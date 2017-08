Feb 21 (Reuters) - Macquarie Infrastructure Corp:

* MIC reports 2016 financial results in line with guidance, increases dividend

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - expects dividend increase of 10% in 2017

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - reaffirms 2017/2018 guidance

* Positioned to potentially exceed growth capital deployment target of $350.0 million in 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.89