3 months ago
BRIEF-Michael Foley appointed CEO of Grameenphone
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 8, 2017 / 2:39 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Michael Foley appointed CEO of Grameenphone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Michael Foley appointed CEO of Grameenphone

* Recruitment process has been initiated to fill vacant CEO position in Telenor Bulgaria

* Sasa Filiopovic, currently chief marketing officer in Telenor Bulgaria, will serve as interim CEO of Telenor Bulgaria

* Petter-B Furberg has been appointed chairman of Grameenphone board of directors

* Christopher Laska will step down as chairman of Grameenphone board of directors

* Changes will be effective as of 26 May, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

