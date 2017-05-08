BRIEF-Michael Foley appointed CEO of Grameenphone

May 7 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Michael Foley appointed CEO of Grameenphone

* Recruitment process has been initiated to fill vacant CEO position in Telenor Bulgaria

* Sasa Filiopovic, currently chief marketing officer in Telenor Bulgaria, will serve as interim CEO of Telenor Bulgaria

* Petter-B Furberg has been appointed chairman of Grameenphone board of directors

* Christopher Laska will step down as chairman of Grameenphone board of directors

* Changes will be effective as of 26 May, 2017