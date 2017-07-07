UPDATE 2-Samsung Elec tips record Q2 profit as memory prices surge
* Q2 op profit likely $12.1 bln vs $11.3 bln analyst estimate
July 7 Michael Hill International Ltd
* June quarter produced a solid same store sales increase of 3.1%
* Group achieved a total store sales increase of 6.0% for 12 months to 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it repurchased 16.3 million shares, representing 31.6 percent of outstanding, for 57 billion yen in total, from June 9 to July 6, with a settlement date on July 31