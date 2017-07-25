BRIEF-Michael Kors believes Jimmy Choo brand can more than double its sales to $1 bln annually

July 25 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd

* Michael Kors- believes Jimmy Choo brand can more than double its sales to $1 billion annually - conf call

* Michael Kors Co-CFO- footwear will go from 11% of Michael Kors' portfolio to 17% upon completion of acquisition of Jimmy Choo- conf call

* Michael Kors Co-CFO- expect Jimmy Choo acquisition to be dilutive in a low single digit percent range in both fiscal 2018 and 2019 on a GAAP basis- conf call

* Michael Kors - will continue Jimmy Choo management's plan of opening about 10 stores per year in selected markets -conf call

* Michael Kors -will look at more acquisitions in the pure luxury space in international markets -conf call

* Michael Kors -see opportunity in opening Jimmy Choo retail stores in Asia, especially in China -conf call

* Michael Kors - will look to acquire more standalone, artisan brands in the luxury footwear and accessories space -conf call