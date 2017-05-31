FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Michael Kors Holdings Q4 ‍loss per share $0.17, ‍announces $1 bln stock repurchase program​​
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Michael Kors Holdings Q4 ‍loss per share $0.17, ‍announces $1 bln stock repurchase program​​

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd:

* Michael Kors Holdings Limited announces fourth quarter and annual fiscal 2017 results

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - ‍announces new $1 billion stock repurchase program​

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd says announces new $1 billion stock repurchase program

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd says Q4 total revenue decreased 11.2% to $1.06 billion from $1.20 billion in q4 of fiscal 2016

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd qtrly ‍loss per share $0.17​

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd qtrly adjusted EPS of $0.73 excluding impairment charges

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - ‍for q1 of fiscal 2018, company expects total revenue to be between $910 million and $930 million​

* Michael Kors Holdings - for fiscal 2018, company expects total revenue to be approximately $4.25 billion

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd says for fiscal 2018, company expects comparable sales to decrease in high-single digit range

* Michael Kors -in Q4 of fiscal 2017 company recorded impairment charges of $193.8 million primarily related to underperforming lifestyle stores

* Sees ‍q1 comparable sales decrease in high-single digit range​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd says for fiscal 2018, company sees operating margin is expected to be approximately 16.0%

* Michael Kors -intends to improve profitability of its store fleet by closing between 100 and 125 of its full-price retail stores over next 2 years

* Sees q1 ‍diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.60 - $0.64​

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - for full-year fiscal 2018, diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $3.57 - $3.67

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd says expects to incur approximately $100 - $125 million of one-time costs associated with store closures

* Michael kors holdings ltd - ‍over next 2 years company expects to incur approximately $100 - $125 million of one-time costs associated with store closures​

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd says collectively, company ultimately anticipates ongoing annual savings of $60 million as a result of store closures, others

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $941.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $3.94, revenue view $4.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.