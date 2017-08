May 1 (Reuters) - Microbix Biosystems Inc

* Microbix Biosystems Inc - consulted with FDA regarding plans to return its thrombolytic biologic drug, kinlytic urokinase to U.S. market

* Microbix Biosystems Inc - already received expressions of interest to license or acquire kinlytic and to provide full funding for its re-launch program