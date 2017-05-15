BRIEF-Microbot Medical reports Q1 loss per share $0.04

May 15 (Reuters) - Microbot Medical Inc

* Reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent development progress

* Q1 loss per share $0.04

* Microbot medical inc - research and development expenses for quarter ended march 31, 2017 were $0.184 million compared to $0.219 million

* Microbot medical inc - at march 31, 2017, microbot medical had cash and cash equivalents of $5.0 million

* Microbot medical inc - continues to believe it has resources to execute its development and fda submission plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: