3 months ago
BRIEF-Microchip Technology Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.16 from continuing operations
May 9, 2017 / 10:06 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Microchip Technology Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.16 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc

* Microchip Technology announces record net sales for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.16 from continuing operations

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $902.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $891.2 million

* Sees Q1 2018 sales $920.7 million to $965.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Microchip Technology Inc-sees for June 30, 2017 quarter gaap earnings per diluted share 59 to 64 cents

* Microchip technology Inc- sees for June 30, 2017 quarter non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $1.17 to $1.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

