BRIEF-Microchip Technology raises net sales and EPS forecasts for Q1 2018

June 5 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc:

* Microchip Technology increases guidance for net sales and eps for first quarter of fiscal 2018

* Sees Q1 2018 gaap earnings per share $0.62 to $0.64

* Sees Q1 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $1.22 to $1.26

* Microchip Technology Inc - sees 2017 ‍gaap earnings per share are expected to be between 62 cents and 64 cents​

* Microchip Technology Inc- ‍"net sales in fiscal q1 of 2018 are expected to grow 12.6 pct from our non-gaap sales of same quarter of a year ago"​

* Microchip Technology Inc - ‍net sales are expected to be up 18.8 pct for Q1 from gaap net sales of same quarter of a year ago​

* Microchip Technology Inc - ‍expect that it could take another year for inventories and lead times to return to more normal levels​

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.22, revenue view $944.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S