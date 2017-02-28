FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Microchip Technology updates guidance for net sales
February 28, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Microchip Technology updates guidance for net sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology Inc:

* Microchip Technology -narrowed range of its prior guidance for net sales and non-gaap earnings per share for fiscal Q4 of 2017 ending March 31, 2017

* Microchip Technology updates guidance for net sales and non-gaap EPS for fourth quarter of fiscal 2017

* Microchip Technology Inc- now expects consolidated net sales to be down 0.5% to up 2.5% with a mid-point unchanged at 1% for fiscal Q4 of 2017

* Microchip Technology Inc- Microchip is not able to provide gaap earnings per share guidance at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

