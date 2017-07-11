BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma says Ganga Exports sold 2.7 mln shares of co
* Says Ganga Exports has sold 2.7 million equity shares of company representing 3.07 pct of paid up capital
July 11 Microlife Corp :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25
* Following successful FDA marketing clearance of the compuflo(tm) epidural instrument, Milestone Scientific appoints Daniel Goldberger as CEO to lead transition to a commercially focused global medical device company