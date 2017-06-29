BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics board increases size
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says on June 26, board increased size of board from seven to nine members - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tqUM6K) Further company coverage:
June 29 Micron Technology Inc:
* Micron Technology Inc reports results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.40
* Q3 revenue $5.57 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.41 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.62
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.62
* Micron Technology - overall consolidated gross margin for q3 of fiscal 2017 was approximately 10 percentage points higher compared to previous quarter
* Micron Technology Inc qtrly diluted gaap earnings per share $1.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says on June 26, board increased size of board from seven to nine members - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tqUM6K) Further company coverage:
(Adds dealer quotes, background throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3005, or 76.89 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Feb. 2 at C$1.2986 * Bond prices lower across steeper yield curve * 10-year yield touches 3-month high at 1.715 percent By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 29 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a nearly five-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as higher domestic yields pressured investors that had bet