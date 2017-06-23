BRIEF-Genesem lowers conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22
June 23Micronics Japan Co Ltd
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned unit MJC TECHNO Co Ltd
* Merger effective date on Oct. 1
* Says this unit will be dissolved after the transaction
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/CETbiv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25