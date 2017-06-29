June 29 Elron Electronic Industries Ltd :

* Microsoft Israel Research and Development Ltd, signed definitive agreement with Cloudyn Software Ltd and shareholders

* Agreement for acquisition of outstanding share capital of Cloudyn, of which about 34% , is held by Elron's 50.1% unit

* Out of transaction consideration, RDC-Rafael Development Corp will receive an amount of about $17 million - SEC filing

* Elron expects to record gain with respect to deal estimated at this stage at approximately $6 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2slZvYb) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)