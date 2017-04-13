FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Microsoft received 25,837 legal requests for customer info in latter half of 2016
April 13, 2017 / 4:57 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Microsoft received 25,837 legal requests for customer info in latter half of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp:

* Says during the latter half of 2016, received a total number of 25,837 legal requests for customer information from law enforcement agencies

* Says total number of requests from law enforcement for 2016 to 61,409, which is a decrease from 2015, when requests totaled 74,311

* Says 71 percent of law enforcement demands received in latter half of 2016 came from handful of countries, led by U.S., UK, France and Germany

* Says got 1,000-1,499 foreign intelligence surveillance act orders seeking content disclosures affecting 12,000-12,499 accounts for July-Dec 2016 period Source text: bit.ly/2nJt83o Further company coverage:

