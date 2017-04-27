BRIEF-CombiMatrix Q1 loss per share $0.19
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 27 Microstrategy Inc:
* Microstrategy announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.28
* Q1 revenue rose 1.3 percent to $120.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.47, revenue view $122.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
