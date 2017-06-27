US STOCKS-Wall Street slips on tech selloff
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.45 pct (Updates to open)
June 27 MicroVision Inc
* MicroVision ships initial production display engines to Asian Electronics Device Manufacturer
* MicroVision - Plans to begin volume shipments in July, and expects large majority of units in the order to be shipped by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 27 French construction materials company Saint Gobain said on Tuesday that it had been a victim of a cyberattack, and it had isolated its computer systems in order to protect data.