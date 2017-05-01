FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Mid-Con Energy Partners LP Q1 earnings per share $0.11
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Mid-Con Energy Partners LP Q1 earnings per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Mid-Con Energy Partners LP

* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP announces first quarter 2017 operating and financial results

* Qtrly average daily production of 3,622 boe/d, a decrease of 5.6% sequentially and 15.5% year-over-year.

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11

* Qtrly total revenue $18.5 million versus $13.8 million

* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP - production for Q1 of 2017 was 326 mboe, or 3,622 boe/d

* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP - 2017 estimated capital expenditures $13.0 million

* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP sees 2017 net production 3,600 boe/d to 3,900 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

