BRIEF-Mid-Con Energy Partners LP Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP announces first quarter 2017 operating and financial results

* Qtrly average daily production of 3,622 boe/d, a decrease of 5.6% sequentially and 15.5% year-over-year.

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11

* Qtrly total revenue $18.5 million versus $13.8 million

* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP - production for Q1 of 2017 was 326 mboe, or 3,622 boe/d

* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP - 2017 estimated capital expenditures $13.0 million

* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP sees 2017 net production 3,600 boe/d to 3,900 boe/d