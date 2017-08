BRIEF-Mid-Con Energy Partners reports Q4 net loss per unit $0.14

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mid-con Energy Partners Lp:

* Mid-Con energy partners, lp announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results, 2016 year end proved reserves, and 2017 guidance

* Mid-Con energy partners lp - mid-con energy's year end 2016 estimated net proved reserves were 19.2 mmboe, representing an approximate 13.9% decrease

* Mid-Con energy partners LP - production for q4 of 2016 was 353 mboe, or 3,837 boe/d, which, on a daily basis, represents 3.0% decrease from q3 of 2016

* Sees 2017 net production 3,500 - 3,900 boe/d

* For q4 of 2016, mid-con energy reported net loss of $0.14 per limited partner unit

* Mid-Con energy partners LP - sees fy lease operating expenses per boe $14.50 - $16.50

* Mid-Con energy partners lp sees 2017 estimated capital expenditures $13.0 million