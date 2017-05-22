May 22 Midatech Pharma Plc:

* Has selected its preferred candidate for testing in glioblastoma (gbm) brain cancer

* Compound is under final evaluation with some key pre-clinical studies to confirm efficacy before being progressed into IND enabling trials

* Additional candidates are also being evaluated in parallel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)