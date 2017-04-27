April 27 Middlefield Banc Corp:

* Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.78

* Qtrly net interest income increased 38.5 pct to $8.8 million

* At quarter end tier 1 capital ratio remains at 8.95 pct