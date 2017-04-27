BRIEF-CombiMatrix Q1 loss per share $0.19
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 27 Middlefield Banc Corp:
* Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.78
* Qtrly net interest income increased 38.5 pct to $8.8 million
* At quarter end tier 1 capital ratio remains at 8.95 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* EU source says document it cites started as ESM paper (Recasts with German finance ministry statement)