BRIEF-Dextera Surgical reports Q3 loss per share of $0.50
* Dextera surgical reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
April 27 Midland States Bancorp Inc:
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.52
* Q1 commercial FHA revenue $6.7 million
* Says net interest income for Q1 of 2017 was $27.5 million, an increase of 5.8% from $26.0 million for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dextera surgical reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
* Chuy's Holdings Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results