April 27 Midland States Bancorp Inc:

* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 commercial FHA revenue $6.7 million

* Says net interest income for Q1 of 2017 was $27.5 million, an increase of 5.8% from $26.0 million for Q4 of 2016