BRIEF-B&G Foods Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.49
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.13 to $2.27
April 27 Midland States Bancorp Inc
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.52
* Q1 revenue $6.7 million
* Midland states bancorp inc says net interest income for q1 of 2017 was $27.5 million, an increase of 5.8% from $26.0 million for q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S