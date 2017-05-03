WRAPUP 1-China's economy loses momentum as policymakers clamp down on debt risks
* Factory output, investment growth miss expectations in April
May 3 Midpoint Holdings Ltd :
* Midpoint's CEO acquires over 10% of common shares
* David Wong CEO and chairman has acquired 1.15 million common shares through open market purchases
* Of the 1.15 million common shares acquired by Wong, over 200,000 shares were acquired in last 30 days
* Wong's ownership and control represents 10.4% of issued and outstanding common shares of Midpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Factory output, investment growth miss expectations in April
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. ride services company Lyft Inc and Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo have launched a self-driving vehicle partnership, bringing together two rivals to dominant ride-sharing service Uber Technologies Inc.
TOKYO, May 15 Japanese stocks edged down on Monday, pressured by a stronger yen, a widespread cyber attack and North Korea's missile test over the weekend.