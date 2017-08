April 26 (Reuters) - Midsona Ab:

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 527 MILLION VERSUS SEK 350 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA SEK 45 MILLION VERSUS SEK 23 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT SEK 24 MILLION VERSUS SEK 11 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK TO EXPECTS ITS NET SALES AND PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION (EBITDA) TO INCREASE IN 2017.