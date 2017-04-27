BRIEF-Midsouth Bancorp says CEO, president Rusty Cloutier's employment has been terminated

April 27 (Reuters) - Midsouth Bancorp Inc:

* Midsouth Bancorp Inc announces leadership transition

* Rusty Cloutier's employment as president and CEO of Midsouth Bancorp Inc has been terminated

* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - Troy Cloutier's employment as president and CEO of Midsouth Bank has been terminated

* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - Jim Mclemore has been appointed president and CEO on an interim basis for both holding company and bank

* Mclemore will also retain his position as chief financial officer during interim period