BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q2 sales rose 11.9 pct to C$243.3 mln
Has capital resources to fulfill ongoing commitments, obligations, to assume funding requirements between now and end of 2017
July 6 Midsouth Bancorp Inc:
* Midsouth Bancorp - on June 30, co's unit notified office of comptroller of currency, impacted customers, employees of intention to close 7 branch offices
* Midsouth Bancorp-branch closures expected to occur in september or october of this year, subject to applicable regulatory requirements
* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - expects to record a total pre-tax charge of approximately $790,000, which will occur during Q2 of 2017
* Midsouth Bancorp Inc - on June 30, also entered branch purchase and assumption agreement with bank of montgomery
Midsouth Bancorp Inc - branch purchase and assumption agreement providing for sale of two Midsouth bank branch offices
* Yokogawa Electric's group operating profit probably jumped 18% on year to around 6 billion yen in the April-June quarter - Nikkei