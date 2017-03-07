BRIEF-Midstates Petroleum announces Q4, FY 2016 results

March 8 (Reuters) - Midstates Petroleum Company Inc

* Midstates Petroleum announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc - midstates currently plans to drill 24 to 26 wells during 2017

* Midstates Petroleum Company- has adopted 2017 capital budget of $90 to $100 million based on a near term one rig drilling program focused in mississippian lime

* Midstates Petroleum Company - expects to fully fund 2017 capital expenditure with internally-generated cash flow and currently available cash

* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc - successor qtrly total revenues $48.5 million

* Qtrly average daily production (boe/day) 25,259 versus 30,891

* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc - qtrly successor net income $9.9 million