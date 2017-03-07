FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Midstates Petroleum announces Q4, FY 2016 results
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 11:15 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Midstates Petroleum announces Q4, FY 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Midstates Petroleum Company Inc

* Midstates Petroleum announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc - midstates currently plans to drill 24 to 26 wells during 2017

* Midstates Petroleum Company- has adopted 2017 capital budget of $90 to $100 million based on a near term one rig drilling program focused in mississippian lime

* Midstates Petroleum Company - expects to fully fund 2017 capital expenditure with internally-generated cash flow and currently available cash

* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc - successor qtrly total revenues $48.5 million

* Qtrly average daily production (boe/day) 25,259 versus 30,891

* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc - qtrly successor net income $9.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

