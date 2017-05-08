BRIEF-Midstates Petroleum Q1 earnings per share $0.72

May 8 (Reuters) - Midstates Petroleum Company Inc

* Midstates Petroleum announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.72

* Achieved total company production of 23,562 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in Q1 of 2017

* Focus for remainder of 2017 will continue to be on controlling costs and growing shareholder value

* Midstates Petroleum Company - to reduce downside commodity price risk and protect cash flow, Midstates reinstated a hedging program in January 2017