3 months ago
BRIEF-Midstates Petroleum Q1 earnings per share $0.72
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Midstates Petroleum Q1 earnings per share $0.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Midstates Petroleum Company Inc

* Midstates Petroleum announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.72

* Achieved total company production of 23,562 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in Q1 of 2017

* Focus for remainder of 2017 will continue to be on controlling costs and growing shareholder value

* Midstates Petroleum Company - to reduce downside commodity price risk and protect cash flow, Midstates reinstated a hedging program in January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

