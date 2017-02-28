UPDATE 3-Card payment device maker Verifone probes breach - Blog
* Breach limited to about two dozen gas station convenience stores
Feb 28 Midven SA:
* Signs letter on intent (LoI) with Arts Alliance SA (Arts Alliance) shareholders concerning acquisition of 90 pct of new issued shares of Arts Alliance
* Arts Alliance to take over tasks of the company's unit, Mizaco sp. z o.o, to seek for game producers to invest while financial support Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Southside Bancshares Inc - following Sam Dawson's resignation as director, board of directors reduced size of board from 14 to 13 directors Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lUQEoa) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, MRV Engenharia e Participações SA, posted a 1.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 142 million reais ($46 million), missing analysts' expectations as it launched fewer units than planned.