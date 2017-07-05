BRIEF-SEEC Media Group expect to record loss attributable for HY ended 30 June 2017
* Expected to record a substantial loss attributable to shareholders for six months ended 30 June 2017
July 5 Mig Unmobi Technology INC :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.29 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 10
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 11 and the dividend will be paid on July 11
July 3 Fox Sports fired Jamie Horowitz, its president of national networks, on Monday, according to a memo sent to employees, which provided no reasons for the dismissal but did emphasize the importance of "professional conduct."