BRIEF-China Television Media to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 17
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.025 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 14
July 11MIG Unmobi Technology Inc :
* Says its sub-subsidiary will sell 9 percent stake in Shenzhen-based IT firm for 11.7 million yuan
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 17